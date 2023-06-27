Ducks sign former Mets catcher Wilson Ramos

Another former New York Met joined Long Island’s Atlantic League baseball team on Tuesday.



The Long Island Ducks signed Wilson Ramos and activated the 12-year MLB veteran to their lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, where Ramos will bat sixth as the designated hitter.



Ramos played for seven major league teams from 2010-21 and hit 19 home runs with 88 RBIs for the Mets in 2019 and 2020.



He last played major league baseball for Cleveland, where he hit .226 with seven RBIs in nine games. Ramos earned a Silver Slugger Award with the Washington Nationals in 2016 and made all-star appearances in 2016 and 2018.



The catcher from Valencia, Venezuela, started the 2023 season in the Mexican League with Acereros de Monclova, where he had eight hits and three RBIs in 12 games.



Ramos joins a Ducks lineup with several former major leaguers, including Ruben Tejada, who played for the Mets from 2010-2015. Fellow Ducks Stephen Tarpley, Robert Stock, Chance Sisco and Alejandro De Aza also played for the Mets.



Ramos is listed on the team’s roster as one of only two catchers, alongside Sisco.



The Ducks are 5-5 in their last 10 games and open a seven-game homestand at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Tuesday.