Supporters across Long Island come together to celebrate Massapequa's LLWS softball title

When Olivia Feldman caught the final out in the Little League Softball World Series championship on Sunday, the excitement and emotion was felt across state lines over 500 miles away.

Supporters held a watch party at Brady Park in Massapequa and saw the Massapequa International 12U softball team make history.

Feldman, a pitcher and shortstop for Massapequa, pitched the final 3 1/3 innings to secure a 5-2 victory over North Carolina at Stallings Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. It was the first Little League Softball World Series title in state history.

“I knew some of the girls, so it was pretty fun to watch them,” said Alexandra Vollaro, a 10-year-old fan from Plainedge. “When they won, we were all cheering and jumping up and down. It was awesome.”

Despite the stakes of the game, coach Rich Eaton said the girls weren’t rattled.

“I don’t know why, but the girls were so much more relaxed being in the championship than they were in the semifinal,” Eaton said. “They played in front of a record crowd. They said it was over 3,000 people — the largest Little League softball crowd ever.”

Eaton and the coaching staff ran the team like a high school squad. Practices were held four to five times a week and the team never had an off day during the championship run.

Members of the Massapequa International Little League Softball World Series champions attend a welcome home event at Brady Park on Monday August 14, 2023. Credit: Howard Simmons

He was aware that his team didn’t have “overpowering pitchers,” so he focused on getting them as many fundamental repetitions as possible, especially on the field. It might sound cliché, but the defense is what won Massapequa the championship.

“We know our defense has to be what gets it done,” Eaton said. “But you know what, when the ball’s in play all the time, you’re ready for defense all the time.”

To celebrate the victory, family, friends and fans returned to Brady Park awaiting the arrival of the girls — something pitcher and shortstop Alexis Fontana was excited about following Sunday's victory.

“It was very exciting to watch them,” said Michael Maisano of Farmingdale. “They are very good. I think Long Island sports are really up there. There’s a lot of good ball players out here.”

“It’s amazing,” said Marisa Barreto of Islip Terrace. “I’m very proud of them. It’s a great accomplishment.”

The championship brought Massapequa and surrounding towns together. A sense of pride in New York, and especially on Long Island will remain for generations to come. The younger players learned that capturing a World Series title is realistic — all thanks to the 2023 Massapequa International 12U softball team.

“We’re just proud to be from here and have them win,” said Nicole Biggers of Massapequa Park. “We’re excited to raise our kids here. Maybe they’ll be one of them someday.”