Fifth-inning rally sparks Massapequa to Little League Softball World Series win over Puerto Rico

Five is alive for the Massapequa International 12U softball team.

For the second straight game in the Little League Softball World Series, Massapequa used a fifth-inning rally for a come-from-behind victory. Massapequa defeated Puerto Rico, 5-2, on Thursday evening in Greenville, North Carolina, to advance to the semifinals of the Little League Softball World Series for ages 10-12.

Massapequa will play the winner of Connecticut/Puerto Rico Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN. Massapequa defeated Connecticut, 6-5, on Monday.

Massapequa scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead. Eden Tesoriere's first-pitch single to left field drove in Emma Brown and tied the score at 2.

“It seems to be our lucky inning right now,” coach Rich Eaton said.

During a timeout and interaction with Eaton, who was wearing a microphone for ESPN, the broadcast played live audio of Eaton telling Tesoriere that she should bunt. But Tesoriere said she wanted to swing, which paid dividends for Massapequa.

“When she told me she wanted to swing, I was thrilled,” Eaton said. “… I would never want to hear anything else from the kid. Bunting is for the team, but every kid should want to swing.”

In the next at-bat, Cassie Van Schuyler scored the winning run from second base on a wild pitch to give Massapequa a 3-2 lead. Eaton said he told Van Schuyler to stay at third base but credited her for “reading it better” than he did.

“She’s a good catcher and I thought she was going to get it in time, but I just saw the opportunity, so I took home,” Van Schuyler said. “It was amazing.”

Tesoriere, who advanced to third on the wild pitch, scored on a sacrifice bunt by Mia Victor to give Massapequa a 4-2 lead. After drawing a walk, Ava Rios scored the final run of the inning following an overthrow by Puerto Rico catcher Dyliannis Nieves, who was trying to pick off Rios at third base.

Olivia Feldman, who scored Massapequa’s first run on a wild pitch in the first inning after Puerto Rico scored two runs in the top of the frame, pitched three innings of shutout relief, allowed one hit, walked one, and struck out four. Starter Alexis Fontana struck out six batters and allowed only one Puerto Rico hitter to reach base after the first inning.

Now, Massapequa is one victory away from playing for a Little League Softball World Series title.

“We all rally for each other,” Van Schuyler said. “We all pick each other up and there’s no turning back after that.”