3 NY teams in Forbes top 10 most valuable

Three of the world's 10 most valuable sports franchises, as ranked by Forbes magazine, are New York-area teams.

The magazine's most recent calculations estimate the Yankees' worth at $1.7 billion -- behind only the English soccer team Manchester United at $1.86 billion and the Dallas Cowboys at $1.81 billion. The Giants ranked eighth with an estimated value of $1.18 billion and the Jets 10th at $1.14 billion.

NFL franchises dominated the top 50, with all 32 teams included, thanks mostly to the league's huge television deals. There are eight soccer teams on the list.

The Yankees, Giants and Jets benefited from their relatively new stadiums. Forbes said the Yankees took in $325 million from regular-season tickets and suites in 2010, almost twice as much as in old Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox ranked 31st at $912 million and the financially troubled Mets were 44th at $747 million.

The Knicks ranked 47th with a valuation of $655 million, tops among NBA teams and one step ahead of the Lakers at $643 million.