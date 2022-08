Remember how NBC infuriated many viewers by interrupting its coverage of the Closing Ceremony in London – delaying The Who and editing out some performances altogether – to show a preview of the show “Animal Practice?’’

Well, NBC does, and is not likely to do anything like that again. “I think that’s one we’d probably take a do-over on,’’ said Jim Bell, executive producer for the Olympics.

“Animal Practice’’ was cancelled that October after nine episodes.