Army has reached a three-year agreement with WMCA 570-AM to serve as the new radio home for Black Knights football. WMCA's parent company, Salem Media New York, announced the deal Tuesday.

The first broadcast will be Sept. 2, when Army opens the season at Temple. The agreement, which also includes a weekly Army football minute on WNYM AM-970 and a season preview show airing on both stations, will last through the 2018-19 season.