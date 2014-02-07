Art Howe does not blame Philip Seymour Hoffman for portrayal

Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died on Super Bowl Sunday, left behind an impressive body of acting work, but his foray into sports flicks was tinged by controversy.

His portrayal of former A’s (and Mets) manager Art Howe in “Moneyball’’ – the third-highest-grossing baseball movie in history – came as a surprise to many who have known and worked with Howe.

But as unhappy as Howe was to be characterized as the heavy - and a baseball Neanderthal - he never blamed Hoffman.

“I remember reading an article where he said he wanted to meet me and apologize for how he portrayed me,’’ Howe told TMZ.com. “Now we're never going to have that chance."

Added Howe, “Even though I didn't agree with the way I was portrayed, I didn't blame him. He was just playing the part he was given. He was an outstanding actor. It's a big loss to the acting world. He's going to be missed."