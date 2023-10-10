Barry Melrose leaving ESPN after Parkinson's diagnosis

Barry Melrose, one of the longest-running and most visible hockey analysts in American television history, has stepped away from ESPN for health reasons, the network announced on Tuesday.

Melrose, 67, who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, had not been seen on ESPN regularly of late, and the network made his departure official on the day the NHL season was to open.

“I’ve had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world’s greatest game, hockey,” Melrose said in a statement released by ESPN. “It's now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next.

“I’m beyond grateful for my hockey career, and to have called ESPN home for almost 30 years. Thanks for the incredible memories and I’ll now be cheering for you from the stands.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman issued a statement that read in part, “Barry is a unique, one-of-a-kind person and ESPN won’t be the same without him.”

In a post on “X” (formerly Twitter), his ESPN colleague John Buccigross wrote, “I've worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter century. Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. A razor sharp wit, he was always early & looked like a million bucks. I love him. I'll miss him.”

In a video tribute shown on ESPN and narrated by Wayne Gretzky, Gretzky closed with, “Now he needs our support, and all of us in hockey are here for him.”

Gretzky played for Melrose when the latter was a young coach known primarily for his mullet hairdo before he led the Kings to the 1992-93 Stanley Cup Final in his first season.

After being fired by the Kings two years later, he joined ESPN full time in October of 1996 and had been there ever since, save for a brief stint coaching the Lightning in 2008.

Even in the years when ESPN did not have rights to live NHL games, Melrose was a regular presence in the studio. He also for many years would join Steve Levy in person at the Cup Final to provide analysis and conduct interviews.

Levy said in making the announcement on “SportsCenter,” “There’s been no better ambassador [for hockey].”

Melrose played 300 career games as an NHL defenseman with the Jets, Maple Leafs and Red Wings. He had 10 goals and 23 assists along with 728 penalty minutes.