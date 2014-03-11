Big East Tournament ticket not what it used to be
This should not come as a surprise, but Big East Tournament tickets are much easier to come by in the first year of the conference's new look than they have been in the past.
Plenty of tickets still are available through Ticketmaster, and the secondary market has been soft.
The resale site aggregator TiqIQ says the average asking price for the championship game is down 18.39 percent from last year to $165.71, the first time in the past five years that figure has been below $200.