Brendan Brown out as Knicks radio analyst

Brendan Brown, the primary radio analyst for Knicks games since 2012, no longer will be heard on ESPN New York’s Knicks coverage, MSG Networks confirmed.

“MSG Networks and Brendan Brown have decided to part company,” a network spokesman said. “For the remainder of the season, various personalities, including former Knick John Wallace, will serve as the Knicks radio analyst on the MSG Radio Network on ESPN.”

The Daily News was first to report Brown’s departure.

Brown had not been on the air in recent weeks, with Wallace, Alan Hahn, Monica McNutt and Wally Szczerbiak serving in his place alongside play-by-play man Ed Cohen.