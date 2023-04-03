Sources: Brendan Burke to call MLB games for Peacock's Sunday package

Brendan Burke will become the lead play-by-play man for Peacock’s live streaming Sunday Major League Baseball package, two industry sources confirmed on Monday.

Burke, the Islanders’ lead television announcer for MSG Networks, is expected to debut on May 21, when the Yankees visit the Reds, a source said. The New York Post first reported Burke’s hiring, which will be announced later this week.

Last season, Jason Benetti called Peacock’s streaming games, with local announcers serving as analysts.

Burke impressed many with his work as one of the fill-ins for John Sterling on Yankees radio last season. He has a long history with the sport and with the Yankees, whom his father, Don, covered as a sportswriter when Burke was a child. Burke also calls NHL games nationally for Warner Bros. Discovery.

NBC/Peacock has not yet announced who will work the Sunday games before Burke starts. The slate begins on April 23 with a Rockies-Phillies game. The Mets host the Angels in a Peacock game on Aug. 27.