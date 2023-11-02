SportsMedia

Giants radio analyst Carl Banks no longer will make weekly WFAN appearance after spat with Sal Licata and Brandon Tierney, report says

Carl Banks attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.  Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM

By Neil Best

Carl Banks has resigned from his weekly appearance on WFAN’s midday show, veteran football writer Gary Myers reported on “X” Tuesday night.

Banks last Wednesday got into a spirited exchange with hosts Sal Licata and Brandon Tierney about the Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux and his production, or lack thereof.

The hosts criticized Thibodeaux while Banks defended his play. Eventually, the show hung up on Banks, a two-time Super Bowl champion as a Giants linebacker and now the Giants’ radio game analyst on WFAN.

Myers said Banks informed station management of his decision on Monday night.

Thibodeaux had three sacks in the Giants’ 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets on Sunday.

