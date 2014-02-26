Casey Stern re-signs with Sirius XM

Sirius XM Satellite Radio announced Wednesday it has re-signed Casey Stern, who grew up in Massapequa and now lives in Seaford, as a host on its MLB Network Radio channel.

Mr. Stern also will see his roles expand on other Sirius XM channels, including NFL Radio and Mad Dog Sports Radio.

WOR earlier this offseason had pursued Stern to serve as the reporter for its new Mets radio broadcasts, a job that remains unfilled for now.

Stern has been at Sirius XM since 2008. He hosts "Inside Pitch" weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. with former Reds and Nationals GM Jim Bowden.