CBS to televise AVP beach volleyball tour

Beach volleyball is coming to TV again this summer.

Hoping to ride the success of the American women in the London Olympics, the AVP professional tour has reached a multi-media agreement with CBS. Championship rounds will be televised live, and preliminary rounds will be streamed at AVP.com.

The tour will include three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Wash Jennings and 2012 silver medalists Jen Kessy and April Ross. Beijing champions Phil Dalhausser and Todd Rogers, who have since found new partners, are also scheduled to play.

The deal marks the AVP's return to television for the first time since 2010.

The tour starts in Salt Lake City on Aug. 16 and finishes in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 20. Other stops are Cincinnati; St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Santa Barbara, Calif.