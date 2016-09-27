Chris Russo re-signs with SiriusXM

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo said Tuesday that he has re-signed with SiriusXM Satellite Radio, seemingly putting to rest any notion he might succeed his old partner, Mike Francesa, at WFAN.

Russo made the announcement of the new three-year deal — his third at SiriusXM since 2008 — on Howard Stern’s program.

Francesa, Russo’s partner from 1989 to 2008, plans to leave WFAN at the end of 2017. Russo told Newsday in March he would not be a candidate to replace him, but many fans held out hope he might still be an option.

Stern jokingly pressed Russo on whether Francesa might join him at SiriusXM after he leaves WFAN.

“I can never see Mike coming to a place where I was here first,” Russo said.

Stern asked whether Francesa’s ego would get in the way of that. Russo answered, “I mean, I think that Mike says I’m not going to go to Sirius where Doggie has been there for eight years and sort of fit into what he is doing.”

Added Russo, “Now, if they came up to me and said, ‘Would you be interested in reuniting in some capacity with Mike on Sirius once a week or whatever Mike would be interested in doing?’ I wouldn’t say no to that.”

Russo signed a five-year deal in 2008, then took a pay cut to re-sign for three more years in 2013.

“I got pounded,” Russo said of that negotiation when reminded by Stern of what he said at the time. He added he is happy with his new deal, though.

Russo and Francesa reunited for a fundraising show at Radio City Music Hall in March.