Dave Sims will call Yankees games on WFAN Radio, replacing John Sterling

Dave Sims attends The Players Alliance Game Changers Celebration at...

Dave Sims attends The Players Alliance Game Changers Celebration at AQUA by El Gaucho on July 9, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Credit: Getty Images for The Players Alliance

By Neil Bestneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

Dave Sims is set to succeed John Sterling as lead radio play-by-play voice of the Yankees, Newsday confirmed Thursday.

The former WFAN midday host and longtime Mariners TV announcer had been eager to return to New York, where he makes his home in the offseason.

With Sterling, 86, retiring, Sims, 71, saw an opportunity and applied for the job, on which he will work alongside an old friend in Suzyn Waldman.

Sims’ name first surfaced in June, when a caller to WFAN who identified himself as “Dr. Joe” said that he had heard from Waldman that Sims was a top candidate.

In September, Sims confirmed his interest to NJ.com, saying, “New York is home.”

Sims and Rickie Ricardo, the Yankees’ Spanish-language announcer, emerged as the two finalists. On Thursday, The New York Post was first to report a deal was close, and The Athletic later reported there was a verbal agreement.

Sims grew up in Philadelphia then settled in New York in the mid-1980s. He hosted a midday show on WFAN with Ed Coleman from 1989-93 and has maintained a home in Manhattan.

He had been calling Mariners games since 2007.

Ricardo, Justin Shackil and Emmanuel Berbari were among the fill-ins on Yankees games after Sterling announced his retirement in early April.

Sterling returned for the last week of the regular season and playoffs, but now he appears to be retired for good.

While Chris Oliviero, market president for Audacy New York, was the key figure in the decision-making process for WFAN, the Yankees also have a right to sign off on such hires.

Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

