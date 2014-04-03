Day II of Fathergate for Boomer Esiason, Craig Carton

WFAN's morning duo of Boomer Esiason and Craig Carton returned early Thursday to the subject of Daniel Murphy's two-game paternity leave from the Mets, addressing criticism of their initial take Wednesday from assorted corners of social media and beyond.

They did not back off their initial opinion that assuming no medical complications for the mother or baby, Murphy and other professional athletes should return to work after about 24 hours.

"Neither one of us are changing our take on it," Carton said.

Afternoon host Mike Francesa largely agreed with the morning duo's take, but Esiason raised the most eyebrows with his suggestion that if it were him he would have had his wife deliver the baby by Caesarian section before the season opener to avoid him missing time.

"People are up in arms about it," Carton said. "God forbid anybody has an opinion that goes against the group out there . . . There is a very vocal minority, these organized groups that want to attack everybody because you have an opinion against them."

Carton called some critics of their take "knuckleheads."

"Be there for the birth and if everything goes well then you go back and play for the team that affords you the opportunity to make a lot of money and to have four months off every year," Carton said. "What is so objectionable about that?"

Esiason called the subject "a very personal, private thing that people have certain feelings about," but he reiterated his essential opinion from Wednesday's show.

He said that professional athletes get several months off every offseason, making it that much more important for them to be at work as quickly as possible after a baby's birth.

"It’s not a two-week vacation they get," he said. "It’s a four-month vacation we were off as athletes . . . For you and I, for me, it’s always going back to work assuming everything is OK."

Carton ended the discussion by saying, "Everyone’s got some crazy notion on it and if you’re one of the dopey organized groups with nothing better to do, focus your attention on something else, would you?"

What's my take on all of this matter, which seems to come up every couple of years in the sports world?

As Boomer said this morning: It's a personal, private thing that only should be of interest to the father, the mother and the father's employer. The rest of us should just stay out of it.