No one played on ESPN Sunday nights more than Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter will appear for the 71st and final time on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball’’ this weekend – more than any other player and 13 ahead of second-place . . . Alex Rodriguez!

Alas, the Yankees’ opponent is the Orioles. It would have been more historically appropriate for his final appearance to be against the Red Sox, the Yankees' most common Sunday night matchup for many years.

Jeter first played on Sunday night when the Yankees lost to the Rangers, 4-1, on April 7, 1996. He batted eighth and went 0-for-2.

Entering Sunday night's game, he is batting .307 with nine home runs, 29 RBI and 41 runs in ESPN’s showcase game.

While Jeter says good-bye to Sunday nights, an old foe will say hello. Curt Schilling, who was to join ESPN’s announcing team this season, will make his debut after undergoing months of treatment for oral cancer.