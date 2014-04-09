Drake will host ESPYs July 16

Drake, the world's most prominent black, Jewish, Canadian rapper, will host the ESPYS July 16 in Los Angeles, the Worldwide Leader announced Wednesday.

"This is an incredible opportunity for me to combine two of my biggest passions - sports and performing," he said in a news release.

Said ESPN Films poobah Connor Schell:“Drake is an unbelievably talented entertainer who truly has a passion for sports. We are thrilled to have him to host this year’s show,."

Added Maura Mandt, executive producer, "Drake’s charisma, energy and fearlessness come across whether he’s performing music, acting or doing comedy. We are all in for an unforgettable program.”