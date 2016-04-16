East Islip grads Boomer Esiason, Chris King will rule WFAN Sunday airwaves

Game 3 of the Panthers-Islanders series Sunday night will mark the NHL playoffs’ debut in Brooklyn. But on the WFAN radio airwaves it will be East Islip High School Class of 1979 night.

From 6 to 8 p.m. noted Rangers fan Boomer Esiason, who co-hosts the station’s morning show, will join Chris Moore for a pregame show from the arena — on Esiason’s 55th birthday.

At 8 p.m., Chris King, like Esiason an EI ’79 alumnus, will call the game as usual for Hofstra’s WRHU and also on WFAN as part of the Islanders’ deal with CBS Radio to have its games against the Panthers broadcast either on WCBS or WFAN, based on the Yankees’ schedule.

Esiason’s daughter, Sydney, is the longtime girlfriend of Islanders forward Matt Martin.