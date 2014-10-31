SportsMedia

'El Duque' featured in ESPN 30 for 30 film 'Brothers in Exile'

Yankees pitcher Orlando Hernandez winds up as he pitches to...

Yankees pitcher Orlando Hernandez winds up as he pitches to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, May 16, 2000 at Yankee Stadium. Credit: AP

By NEIL BESTneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

Orlando Hernandez turned 49 (!) several weeks back, but he is only seven years removed from pitching - mostly effectively - for the Mets in 2007, his last major league stop.

So most New York baseball fans presumably still recall El Duque's remarkable professional and personal journey, during which he collected three World Series rings as a Yankee and another with the White Sox.

But the refresher course offered by ESPN's next "30 for 30" documentary, "Brothers in Exile," premiering Tuesday, is a reminder of how treacherous and improbable a path he traveled from Cuba to the Bronx, by way of The Bahamas and Costa Rica.

The "brother" in the title is his younger half-brother, Livan, who preceded him to the U.S. and to the World Series, where he won as a Marlin in 1997 as Orlando watched back home in Cuba, trapped and helpless.

The following autumn he was parading through Manhattan with his reunited family.

In the film, Norris Bosch, who then was his girlfriend and now his wife, recalls being shocked New Yorkers would shower them with "toilet paper" during the victory parade, something that back home in Cuba had been a difficult-to-find luxury.

Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

More sports media

Didn't find what you were looking for?