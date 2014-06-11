Emrick, Olczyk work overtime on video game

Doc Emrick doesn’t get particularly tired calling hockey games, even ones that go into overtime. But NBC’s Stanley Cup Final play-by-play man met his match recently when he and partner Ed Olczyk provided the voices for EA Sports’ “NHL 15’’ video game, which will be released this fall.

“I had not been so mentally tired before,’’ Emrick said of the experience, which took Olczyk and him 150 hours of work apiece. “You realize you’re really churning up in your mind a lot of imaginative things.’’

Olczyk said he was happy to do it because his three sons grew up playing the game, but like Emrick, he did not fully anticipate the amount of work involved.

The pair was given situations they were asked to describe in several different ways without using names of players, which they voiced separately for later insertion.

“I’ve never had that kind of intense learning,’’ Emrick said, “trying to convert things out of my imagination like an actor would.’’