Epix remembers black pro football pioneers

For those among you who receive the premium channel Epix, worth watching is the premiere at 8 p.m. Tuesday of a documentary called "Forgotten Four: The Integration of Pro Football."

By the high standards of 21st century sports documentaries on ESPN, HBO and elsewhere, this is a relatively modest work, although much of the archival footage is cool to see.

However, for the investment of an hour, it serves a valuable purpose in recounting a tale most sports fans do not know exists. It is about the four players - two for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, two for the AAFC's Cleveland Browns - who broke pro football's color barrier a year before a certain Brooklyn Dodger did so in baseball to much wider acclaim and historical import.

Their names were Kenny Washington, Woody Strode, Marion Motley and Bill Willis, and they deserve to be remembered.