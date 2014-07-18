Erin Andrews goes pro

Erin Andrews has a knack for finding her name in the news, even when she merely is an innocent bystander.

Her 2014 began with an infamous sideline interview of the Seahawks’ Richard Sherman.

Then just within the past week or so came news she would replace Pam Oliver as Fox’s top NFL sideline reporter, she interviewed Adam Wainwright after his controversial comments about grooving an All-Star Game pitch to Derek Jeter, a Boston radio host ripped her performance using language so inflammatory he felt compelled to apologize and, finally, on Friday SI.com reported she will be off Fox’s college football coverage altogether to focus on the NFL.

Andrews was known at ESPN primarily for reporting on college football and initially was brought to Fox to serve as host of the network’s new college football studio show – which has been pummeled in the ratings by ESPN.