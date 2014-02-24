Erin Andrews will stay with Fox Sports despite new DWTS gig

Erin Andrews will join ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" as a co-host, the show announced Monday.

I will leave the basics of this matter to our non-sports media/entertainment crew, but for the purposes of our little corner of the world the important thing is that Ms. Andrews will continue in her multi-faceted role with Fox Sports.

Andrews - a former contestant on DWTS - is following the well-traveled path of her fellow bi-coastal Fox Sports personality, Michael Strahan, in mixing work inside and outside sports, and on two different networks.

"Getting tips from @michaelstrahan on how to balance it," Andrews wrote on Twitter of the busy late summer and autumn ahead.