Mike Francesa to appear on ESPN's 'First Take' with Stephen A. Smith and Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo

Mike and the Mad Dog are back together again.

This time, Mike Francesa and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo will share the same table opposite Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "First Take" on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

"Should be interesting," Francesa said during his recorded clip announcing the news on "First Take" on Wednesday morning. "Now I have a week to prepare."

Smith didn't waste any time.

"Let me say this to Mike Francesa. Don't lie to the American people. Don't start off lying to the American people," Smith said on the air. "He gotta prepare? Please. He knows every damn thing already. Between him and Mad Dog, as far as I'm concerned, they created history not just chronicled it."

Francesa and Russo popularized the sports talk radio genre in New York during their 19 years together of WFAN as hosts of the afternoon drive time.

Russo hinted that he and Francesa would tag-team the debate against Smith.

"I'm the one that has the tsunami about to come down on me," Smith said.