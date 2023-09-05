ESPN's 'Manningcast' schedule for 2023 NFL season

Peyton and Eli Manning are back.

ESPN's "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" — better known as the Manningcast — is returning for a third season, beginning with the Jets' season-opener against the Bills in Week 1.

The Manningcast has been incredibly popular with fans since debuting in 2021, occupying 19 of the top 20 spots on ESPN's list of most-watched alternate telecasts, according to the network.

Just as in the past, Peyton and Eli will call the games from their home-based studios in Denver and New Jersey, respectively, with guests appearing throughout each game from a location of their choosing.

New this season: an interactive touchscreen table at Peyton Manning's studio, which will serve as a virtual football field that allows for simulation of game action in real time. Peyton also will be able to use the table to show routes, formations, and offensive and defensive strategies for the game’s biggest plays.

Below is the schedule of games that will feature the Manningcast. The broadcast will be available on ESPN2 and NFL+, with select simulcasts on ESPN+.

Sept. 11 (Week 1): Bills at Jets

Oct. 2 (Week 4): Seahawks at Giants

Oct. 9 (Week 5): Packers at Raiders

Oct. 23 (Week 7): 49ers at Vikings

Nov. 6 (Week 9): Chargers at Jets

Nov. 13 (Week 10): Broncos at Bills

Nov. 20 (Week 11): Eagles at Kansas City

Dec. 4 (Week 13): Bengals at Jaguars

Dec. 18 (Week 15): Kansas City at Patriots

Jan. 15 (Wild Card): TBA