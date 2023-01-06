ESPN MegaCast details, TV schedule, channels for CFP national championship

Georgia and TCU are set to meet in Monday night's College Football Playoff national championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and ESPN's MegaCast again ensures there will be no shortage of different ways to watch.

Here's how to catch the national title game, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, across each of the network's platforms:

ESPN: Main telecast

ESPN will air the traditional broadcast of the game, with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth for the ninth time together and Holly Rowe (TCU) and Molly McGrath (Georgia) reporting from the sidelines. ESPN rules analyst Bill Lemonnier and sports injury analyst Marty Jaramillo also will be on hand.

ESPN2: Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show

ESPN is bringing 'Field Pass' back for the first time since 2019. This year's iteration will feature former Colts punter and current ESPN college football analyst, roaming the sidelines at SoFi Stadium. He'll call the game alongside several rotating guests, including A.J. Hawk, Darius Butler, 'Boston' Connor Campbell and other notable ESPN analysts, personalities and celebrities.

ESPNU: Command Center

This telecast will feature a multi-angle presentation chock full of player and game stats. There will be four video feeds throughout the broadcast: the main telecast, the SkyCam, and shots of each head coach.

ESPNEWS: SkyCast

This one is pretty self-explanatory: All SkyCam, all game long. Replays will be shown every time the main telecast shows a replay, all while Skycam still runs. This broadcast also will be available in 4K on Comcast, DirecTV, YouTubeTV and Verizon.

ESPN Radio: Main radio broadcast

Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge will be in the booth for ESPN's traditional radio broadcast, with Ian Fitzsimmons and Kris Budden on the sidelines and officiating analyst Matt Austin on hand as well. The radio call can be heard on any of 400 ESPN Radio channels, the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

SEC Network and ESPN App: Hometown radio broadcasts

ESPN syncs up the main TV telecast with each local radio broadcast. The Georgia-centric broadcast — featuring Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley — will be available on both the SEC Network and the ESPN app, and TCU's telecast with Brian Estridge, John Denton and Landry Burdine will be on the ESPN App.

ESPN App: All-22

The All-22 broadcast features a high camera angle showing all 22 players on the field, the same way players and coaches study their weekly game film. While in the past the network would have guest coaches in studio providing live analysis as they watched the broadcast, this year's version will have the ESPN Radio call as commentary.

ESPN Deportes: Spanish-language call

Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and Katia Castorena will call the Spanish-language broadcast.

ESPN App: Pre-game and halftime marching bands

A new feature this year, fans can watch TCU’s Horned Frog Marching Band and Georgia’s Redcoat Marching Band perform their routines via the All-22 camera view.

Cinemark: Movie theater viewing experience

For the second straight year, select Cinemark theaters will air the main ESPN telecast on the big screen. Seats can be reserved with the purchase of a $10 concessions package. go to Cinemark.com/CFP or the Cinemark app for more information about locations and reservations.