ESPN New York radio to go local to compete with WFAN 

ESPN New York radio plans to switch to a mostly local lineup, probably by early January, addressing what for decades has been a competitive disadvantage against WFAN.

The biggest change will come in morning drive time, where the current 5 to 8 a.m. local show featuring Dave Rothenberg and Rick DiPietro will move to 6 to 10 a.m. — in direct competition with WFAN’s Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti. Newsday confirmed the plan, which first was reported by the New York Post.

After Mike Greenberg’s national 10 a.m. to noon show, Alan Hahn and Bart Scott will switch from a national show to a local one from noon to 3 p.m., followed by the long-running local "The Michael Kay Show" at 3 p.m.