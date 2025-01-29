No YES simulcast of ESPN New York Radio's afternoon shows

The YES Network is preparing for its 24th season carrying Yankees baseball, but another staple of its programming lineup will be missing in 2025.

A YES spokesman confirmed the network has no plans to simulcast ESPN New York’s new afternoon drive time show, “Don, Hahn and Rosenberg.”

That show, with Alan Hahn replacing Michael Kay alongside Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg, premiered on Jan. 6 without a simulcast deal.

Kay’s new solo show, heard from 1 to 3 p.m., also will not be simulcast on YES.

YES began carrying WFAN’s afternoon “Mike and the Mad Dog” show on the day the station premiered, March 19, 2002, and continued with Francesa solo after Russo left the station in 2008.

Starting in 2014, YES simulcast Kay’s ESPN New York show, with La Greca and later Rosenberg as his partners.

The switch from Francesa to Kay made sense for YES as Kay is the network’s lead Yankees play-by-play man, making for promotional and programming synergy.

With Kay off the radio show after his farewell program on Dec. 13, the simulcast went with him.

At present, “Don, Hahn and Rosenberg” lacks a video component, but like many other radio shows around the country, even without a TV simulcast the program figures at some point to institute a video element, which is particularly important for social media presence.

The only two current TV simulcasts of New York sports radio shows are WFAN’s morning show with Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti on CBS Sports Network and two hours of WFAN’s afternoon show with Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber on SNY.