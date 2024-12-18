ESPN NY radio going all local as Carlin, Scott to host new midday show

ESPN New York radio on Wednesday announced its first-ever all-local lineup from weekday mornings to evenings.

The final piece of the schedule was a new show pairing Chris Carlin with Bart Scott from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carlin and Scott first worked together at WFAN as part of a show with Maggie Gray that briefly replaced Mike Francesa’s show in 2018.

The shuffle will take Mike Greenberg’s national midday show off ESPN’s 880-AM channel, completing what has been a long evolution toward local programming on the station.

Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg will remain in the 6 to 10 a.m. morning drive time slot, followed by Carlin and Scott.

“The Michael Kay Show” will be heard from 1 to 3 p.m., featuring the station’s longtime afternoon drive time host, who left that time slot effective last Friday.

From 3 to 7 p.m., Kay’s former partners, Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg, will be joined by Scott’s former radio partner, Alan Hahn.

Dan Graca will host at night around the station’s primetime games, including the Mets, Knicks and Rangers.

The new lineup premieres Jan. 6.