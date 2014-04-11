ESPN recalls 'Hillsborough' disaster

As horrific as the events of April 15, 1989, at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, England, were, it is a too-familiar story in the United Kingdom, given the deaths of 96 soccer fans and the quarter century of ripple effects that followed.

What figures to add to the impact of the documentary “Hillsborough,’’ which premieres Tuesday on ESPN, on this side of the Atlantic is the fact even for most Americans old enough to recall it, it long ago faded from memory.

“Hillsborough’’ brings it all back, in extraordinary, unsparing detail, on the 25th anniversary of the day a crush of people attending the FA Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest led to an epic sports disaster.

The film is the first of a series of soccer-themed documentaries leading up to the 2014 World Cup on the network.