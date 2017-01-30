ESPN’s Sage Steele blames travel ban protesters for missing her flight

LOS ANGELES — An ESPN anchor who vented about missing her flight because of airport immigration protesters is drawing criticism from people who say she is being insensitive.

Sage Steele posted a photo of protesters speaking out against President Donald Trump’s order to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim majority nations at Los Angeles International Airport on Instagram on Sunday night.

In the caption, she noted that she and other passengers had to drag luggage nearly 2 miles to get to the airport, but still missed their flights. She writes that she loves seeing people exercise their right to protest, but was saddened “to see the joy on their faces knowing that they were successful in disrupting so many people’s travel plans.”

Steele defended her post to critics on Twitter.

ESPN spokesman Ben Cafardo declined comment.