ESPN schedules Yankees for three Sunday nights

It's not quite as romantic as pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, but another early harbinger of spring is ESPN's announcement of its early "Sunday Night Baseball" slate.

This season - the network's 25th carrying Sunday night MLB games - features three games involving Our Yankees: hosting the Red Sox and Angels April 13 and 27, and visiting the Orioles July 13.

The Mets? Um, no.

Curt Schilling replaces Orel Hershiser in the booth this year alongside Dan Shulman and John Kruk.