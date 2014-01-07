ESPN scores with BCS 'Megacast'

As with any experiment, there were both hits and misses in ESPN's inaugural "Megacast," in which the network used its many TV, radio and Internet platforms to come at Monday's BCS National Championship from many angles.

Mostly, though, it was a worthy endeavor that with fine tuning could become a staple of big-event coverage as we move further into the 21st century.

By far the biggest hit among the supplemental channels ESPN offered was its "BCS Film Room" on ESPNEWS, in which active coaches broke down the game in technical terms as it was happening - and correctly predicted the fake punt that helped turn around the game for eventual winner Florida State.

Viewers and network execs liked the concept so much that ESPN plans to replay the entire thing at 4 p.m. Tuesday on ESPNU.

Reviews were more mixed for "BCS Title Talk" on ESPN2, in which assorted analysts and celebrities chatted about the game in real time, sometimes talking over one another.

Other outlets carried only the sounds of the game with no commentary and the home radio calls of the two teams involved.

Surely, the concept needs further refinement, but given that Americans younger than I am are accustomed to watching, hearing and thinking about several things at once, this thing has a future.

Me? I was mostly happy with Brent Musberger and Kirk Herbstreit on the regular ESPN telecast. If this was Musburger's final national championship game - his contract is up and Chris Fowler appears to want a shot at the gig - he went out in style.

Even if he did confuse himself with Herbstreit on the air before the game.