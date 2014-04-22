ESPN to broadcast NFL playoff game

ESPN will televise an NFL wild-card playoff game this coming season, the first postseason game in the league's modern era not to be shown nationally on a broadcast channel. The game will be simulcast on a broadcast outlet in the markets of the teams involved, the procedure followed for “Monday Night Football’’ on ESPN.

Sports Business Journal reported ESPN -- which already is paying the league about $1.9 billion per season -- will pay an additional $100 million per season for the playoff game.

NBC, which in recent years has shown two wild-card games, now will show one wild-card game but will add a game in the divisional round to its schedule. It will alternate years between an AFC or NFC game.