espnW, ESPN Radio to host discussion on state of NFL

ESPN announced a collaboration between espnW and ESPN Radio Tuesday night called "espnW Presents: The State of the NFL on ESPN Radio and ESPNRadio.com."

The show, which can be heard on ESPN New York from 9 to 11 p.m., will be co-hosted by Jemele Hill and Cari Champion and feature a discussion involving espnW's Jane McManus, Kate Fagan and Sarah Spain about the Ray Rice episode and other matters related to violent incidents involving NFL players.

National Organization for Women president Terry O'Neill is scheduled to appear at 10:15 p.m.

