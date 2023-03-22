SportsMedia

Evan Roberts 'retires' from WFAN Saturday morning show

Evan Roberts sits in WFAN's newly redesigned studio for the...

Evan Roberts sits in WFAN's newly redesigned studio for the "Carton and Roberts" simulcast on SNY on its debut on May 24, 2021. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Neil Bestneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

Evan Roberts said on his WFAN show on Wednesday that he no longer will host his longtime Saturday morning/early afternoon show, ending a 16-year run.

“I very quietly retired from doing Saturdays,” he said on the air, adding that he did mention it briefly on his final show on Saturday.

Roberts said his old midday partner, Joe Benigno, will host solo this Saturday.

Roberts and Craig Carton have been WFAN’s afternoon drive time hosts since November 2020.

“It was a great run,” Roberts said. “I enjoyed doing it with Joe at the end, but it was just too much.”

Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

More sports media

