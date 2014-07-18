Everything is awesome at Jets movie night

The vibe at MetLife Stadium Wednesday night was a tad out of the ordinary for a facility that this year has hosted everything from the Super Bowl to Beyonce and Jay Z. But not in a bad way.

On the Jets’ first-ever Movie Night about 8,000 people took advantage of lovely weather and free admission – and free popcorn – for activities that included locker room tours, pictures with cheerleaders and “The Lego Movie.’’

As the movie’s signature song says, everything was pretty much awesome.

Standing on the field as people laid out blankets, team president Neil Glat said the event was but one of many this year, including “Jets House’’ during Super Bowl week, a draft-day party and, on Aug. 21, “Family Night’’ at Hofstra.

Jets attire predominated, but there were some Eli Manning jerseys in evidence. Glat said Giants fans were welcome. “Sure, absolutely,’’ he said. “Hopefully they can be Giants fans but become Jets fans also.’’

Glat said ticket sales have been “good’’ as the start of training camp next week approached.

“The feedback we’re getting is fans are excited about the season,’’ he said. “Fans always are hopeful and optimistic, but I think you are seeing a little more enthusiasm than you did last year.’’