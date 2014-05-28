Fox hires David Diehl as a game analyst

It is not unusual for star NFL players to transition quickly to the television booth upon retirement.

It is unusual for an offensive lineman with little national recognition to do so.

But Fox was sufficiently impressed with the potential of David Diehl to hand him a gig on its roster of game analysts in his first season after retiring following an 11-year, two-Super Bowl-ring career with the Giants.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to still be involved in the sport that I love so much and that has provided me so much in my life,” Diehl said in a news release.

"Fox Sports has a tremendous team of talented analysts, and I’m excited to join them and add my knowledge and experiences to the mix.”

Diehl started at every position on the line other than center during his career and finished it tied with Phil Simms for 12th on the franchise's all-time list for career regular-season games with 164.

Diehl, who played at Illinois, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2003, and was the last Giants player from the Jim Fassel era.