Fox plans Super Bowl pregame plethora

The NFL thinks of everything, including scheduling Fox to carry a Super Bowl with a head coach named Fox.

Anyway, below find a news release, presented verbatim for your reading pleasure, of what Fox plans for its four-hour pregame show Sunday.

(You might notice that Fox always calls itself FOX. Why? I don't know.)

FOX SUPER BOWL SUNDAY is the super-sized Super Bowl edition of FOX NFL SUNDAY ( Sunday, Feb. 2 , 2:00 – 6:00 PM ET), America’s highest-rated and most-watched NFL pregame show for 20 straight seasons. Co-hosts Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee and analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, along with NFL Insider Jay Glazer and others set the stage like no one else can in the hours directly leading up to kickoff. Included in the four-hour football extravaganza, the first bi-state Super Bowl pregame show which begins in New York’s Times Square and concludes in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, are features, interviews, performances and commentary to prepare viewers for the nation’s biggest single sporting event.

Below are highlights scheduled to run during FOX SUPER BOWL SUNDAY. The schedule is subject to change:

2:00-2:30 PM ET – Times Square Set

WEATHER GAMES: When MetLife Stadium was named the location for Super Bowl XLVIII, no one knew whether it will be 45 degrees with light winds or 10 degrees and snowing on Super Bowl Sunday. While cold temperatures and winter conditions could play a role in this year’s contest, many of the NFL’s most memorable games have been played in inclement weather. Stories of these unique and unforgettable games are packaged and told as never before.

BRONCOS TEAM REPORT: Erin Andrews, assigned to cover the Broncos, reports live from the team hotel as they prepare to depart for Met Life Stadium.

JOHN ELWAY: John Elway delivered two Super Bowls to the Denver Broncos organization as a player. Now, as the executive vice president of football operations for the team, Elway shares how he built this group into a championship contender from the front office.

SEAHAWKS TEAM REPORT: Pam Oliver, assigned to cover the Seahawks, reports live from the team’s hotel headquarters as they prepare to motor coach to MetLife Stadium.

SEAHAWKS UNSUNG HEROES: Michael Bennett, Golden Tate, Doug Baldwin, Red Bryant and Bobby Wagner talk about their critics and what has fueled them to get where they are.

2:30-3:00 PM ET –

BROADWAY JOE NAMATH: Terry Bradshaw and Joe Namath, two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks, sit down atop the FOX Sports Times Square set, overlooking the famous New York street that gave Namath his iconic nickname. Bradshaw admits that Namath was one of the players he always looked up to, and the two discuss this year’s matchup and even share a kiss at the end.

THE BAND PERRY PERFORMANCE

3:00-3:30 PM ET –

NEW YORK/NEW JERSEY TITLE GAMES: The 1958 NFL Championship Game between the Baltimore Colts and New York Giants has been dubbed The Greatest Game Ever Played, and it’s credited with vaulting the NFL into the nation’s consciousness like never before. This game is the centerpiece of a feature dedicated to New York-based football title games with commentary from NFL Hall of Famers and players from past generations who recount their experiences playing for it all on the nation’s biggest stage.

ONE WORLD TRADE CENTER: New York native Jay Glazer lost one of his best friends on September 11, 2001. He returns to the site of that tragic event with a visit to One World Trade Center, joined by Thomas Von Essen, who was the NYPD Commissioner at the time of the 9-11 tragedy. Also with Glazer is Port Authority Chief Gloria Frank, who has been in involved with One World Trade Center since the first piece was laid down.

- ROB RIGGLE: FOX NFL SUNDAY comedian Rob Riggle is greeted by some of New Jersey’s most famous residents.

STRAHAN INTERVIEWS HALFTIME PERFORMER BRUNO MARS

3:30-4:00 PM ET –

FOX SPORTS 20 YEARS: A special look back at the creation and evolution of America’s No. 1 sports network.

SUMMERALL TRIBUTE: George Allen “Pat” Summerall, who passed away in April, was one of America’s most beloved broadcasters. Best known for his work first as an NFL analyst and then as a play-by-play announcer, his partnerships with Tom Brookshire and John Madden are legendary. FOX Sports spotlights Summerall’s on-field contributions as a member of the New York Giants in the 1950s and those he made in the broadcast booth. Twenty seasons ago, Summerall and Madden gave a fledgling NFL on FOX instant credibility with the public, so it is more than fitting that FOX Sports honors and remembers Summerall this day.

CHAMP BAILEY: Veteran Denver Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey talks about his long career and the road he’s taken to get to his first ever Super Bowl, as well as what it would mean for him to finally win football’s ultimate prize.

MARSHAWN LYNCH: The man known as Beast Mode isn’t big on talking, but his actions on the field can be heard from miles away. Pam Oliver speaks with those closest to Lynch, one of the most feared running backs in the league, to get insight into the man who avoids media like he avoids tackles.

4:00-4:30 PM ET – MetLife Stadium

METLIFE POWER: Chris Myers is with Ralph LaRossa, President & COO of Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) to examine the planning and preparation that has gone into making sure the lights stay on at MetLife Stadium during Super Bowl XLVIII.

WES WELKER: Randy Moss visits his former Patriots teammate and fellow wide receiver Wes Welker. The pair returns to their old, friendly routine and discuss Welker’s move to Denver, his controversial block in this season’s AFC Championship Game and even their height difference.

TOGETHER WE MAKE FOOTBALL: FOX NFL SUNDAY personalities tell you why the greatest games of football are not played on Sundays in front of millions of people. They're played in backyards, small schools and fields across the country. The life lessons you learn from playing football last a lifetime.

VINCE LOMBARDI: A Brooklyn native, the renowned head coach and general manager Vince Lombardi’s name is synonymous with passion for the game, respect from his players and winning on the gridiron. Rightfully, much attention is paid to legendary Lombardi’s success as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, guiding them to victory in Super Bowl I and II, but few outside the New York region recall his deep local roots, from his playing days at Fordham, to coaching at St. Cecilia’s in New Jersey and the Cadets at West Point, to the NFL sidelines in 1954 during the New York Giants’ mid-20th Century glory days. His Eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, hosts the feature on Lombardi, a man of faith who considered joining the priesthood early in his life and was laid to rest at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

4:30-5:00 PM ET –

PHILLIP PHILLIPS PERFORMANCE

PRESIDENT OBAMA INTERVIEW WITH BILL O’REILLY: FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Bill O’Reilly conducts a live sit-down interview with President Barack Obama. The interview will take place at the White House and cover an array of topics.

PETE CARROLL: Jimmy Johnson sits down with Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, as Carroll looks to join Johnson and Barry Switzer as the only coaches to win a college football national championship and a Super Bowl. The two also discuss Richard Sherman and why Carroll thought naming Russell Wilson his starting quarterback was the right decision from the start.

5:00-5:30 PM ET –

JOHN FOX: The Broncos head coach and his wife Robin speak to Jay Glazer to about Fox’s heart surgery this year and what makes this Super Bowl so special.

SEATTLE DEFENSE: Richard Sherman joins Erin Andrews for the first time since Sherman’s famous postgame interview following the NFC Championship Game. Teammates Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas also share how Sherman is different on and off the field.

RUSSELL WILSON: Howie Long and Russell Wilson talk about Wilson’s journey in becoming a Super Bowl quarterback. At 5'11”, Russell was constantly been told he wasn't big enough has proved his doubters wrong.

5:30-6:00 PM ET –

PEYTON MANNING: Terry Bradshaw is with Peyton Manning with the city skyline as their backdrop. They discuss legacy, retirement and Manning’s return from neck surgeries.

- ROB RIGGLE’S PICK: Comedian Rob Riggle is back in a sketch where he has to find a way to the big game and make his way through Manhattan to deliver his Super Bowl pick.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE: In a Super Bowl tradition that began in 2002, during the post-9/11 Super Bowl pregame, FOX Sports again pays tribute to America’s active military troops and veterans with a reading of the Declaration of Independence. An original musical composition entitled “Heart of Independence” underscores the reading of the document’s eloquent and enduring words, with contributions from prominent NFL owners, past and present NFL superstars including: Robert Kraft; Joe Andruzzi; Matt Chatham with members of the Boston Police Department; Chuck Bednarik; London Fletcher and Art Monk; John Mara; Steve Tisch and Woody Johnson; Aaron Rodgers and Clay Matthews; Chuck Pagano, Andrew Luck and Raymond Berry; Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas; Art Shell; Tony Gonzalez; JJ Watt, the Watt Family and the Houston Fire Dept.; and Adrian Peterson.

As we’ve come to know, the Super Bowl isn’t just about who’s playing, but also about who is attending. Interspersed throughout FOX SUPER BOWL SUNDAY is coverage of the red carpet arrivals of sports and entertainment celebrities attending Super Bowl XLVIII. FOX NFL SUNDAY’s Michael Strahan and FOX SPORTS LIVE’s Charissa Thompson chat with the big name celebrities as they arrive for the big game. Celebrities expected to walk the red carpet include Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Michelle Kwan, Picabo Street, Aaron Paul, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Denis Leary, Hugh Jackman, Jamie Foxx and Bill Murray. Strahan and Thompson also host pregame musical performances carried throughout the show.

The FOX SUPER BOWL SUNDAY pregame, halftime and postgame coverage is produced by Bill Richards and directed by Stephanie Medina. David Neal is Coordinating Producer, Super Bowl XLVIII on FOX. John Entz is Executive Producer, FOX Sports. Eric Shanks is President, COO and Executive Producer of FOX Sports.