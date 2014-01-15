Fox will prepare you for Super Bowl 48

Fox this week unveiled its plans for the Super Bowl Sunday pregame show, on the off chance there is anything left to say about the big game by that point.

The show will run from 2 to 6 p.m., from Fox’s sets in Times Square and MetLife Stadium, armed with New York-themed feature subjects including Vince Lombardi, Pat Summerall and past NFL title games in the metropolitan area.

Fox Sports 1, the network’s cable sports arm, will have more than 40 hours of Super Bowl-dedicated programming in the week leading up to the game, including two hours daily from the Times Square set and three hours daily from Radio Row at the media headquarters hotel.

ESPN and NFL Network? Yeah, they might be mentioning the big game, too. More on that next week. Let’s pace ourselves, shall we?