Mets announcer Gary Cohen a finalist again for Hall of Fame's Frick Award

Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen.

Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen. Credit: Mark Levine, NY Mets

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

Longtime Mets play-by-play voice Gary Cohen again is up for his industry’s highest honor.

For a second year in a row, he is a finalist for the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually for excellence in baseball broadcasting. Winners are inducted into the Hall’s broadcasting wing.

Cohen has called Mets games for the past 35 years, including with SNY since its inception in 2006.  

Also in the group of 10 finalists are Joe Buck, Joe Castiglione, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Ernie Johnson Sr., Ken Korach, Mike Krukow, Duane Kuiper and Dan Shulman.

The winner will be announced Dec. 6, during the winter meetings in Nashville, Tennessee, and honored during the Hall of Fame’s induction weekend in July 2024.

Tim Healey

Tim Healey is the Mets beat writer for Newsday. Born on Long Island and raised in Connecticut, Tim has previously worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Boston Globe and MLB.com. He is also the author of “Hometown Hardball,” a book about minor league baseball in the northeast.

