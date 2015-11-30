Giants beat out Jets in ratings on Sunday

The Jets were by far the better New York-area football team on the field Sunday, but the Giants comfortably won the ratings battle with the teams playing simultaneously starting at 1 p.m.

The Giants averaged 11.7 percent of metropolitan-area homes for their loss to the Redskins on Fox while the Jets averaged 7.7 percent for their victory over the Dolphins on CBS.

It was the seventh time in the past seven seasons -- and fifth in the past four -- that the teams played at the same time, something that until recently was an extreme rarity.

It did happen in Week 14 last year, when both teams were out of playoff contention.

That day the Jets averaged 8.1 percent of area homes for their game against the Vikings and the Giants 7.7 percent for their game against the Titans.