Giants, Jets are second-rate on TV

New York usually trails smaller, less cosmopolitan markets when it comes to sports ratings, especially for football, and 2013 was no exception.

Average local ratings for both the Giants and Jets dropped for a second consecutive season as the Super Bowl co-hosts finished 30th and 31st in that category among the 32 NFL teams, according to Sports Business Daily.

Giants games averaged 15.3 percent of homes in the New York area and the Jets 12.3. Both teams failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second consecutive year – the first such drought since 1995-96.

The only team with a worse average local rating was the Raiders at 10.9.

As usual, the Saints led the league with a 52.0 average in New Orleans, followed by the Broncos (43.5), Packers (42.9, in Milwaukee) and Chiefs (42.9), who were up a league-high 41 percent over 2012.