Giants VP Pat Hanlon will work for NFL Network at Rock

And now, for something completely different . . . Pat Hanlon, the Giants' senior VP of communications, will join the NFL Network for its coverage of Super Bowl Media Day Tuesday.

The network said the following about Mr. Hanlon:

He "will provide analysis and insight into what the PR staffs, coaches and players from both the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos are facing from a media perspective during Media Day and throughout the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVIII. Additionally, Hanlon will explain how the head of PR for the Seahawks and Broncos will navigate the week and the specific strategy each will have for their coaches and players, including four-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning and Seattle’s outspoken cornerback Richard Sherman."

The network last year employed Cowboys p.r. honcho Rich Dalrymple in a similar capacity.

There is no doubt Hanlon can handle the TV gig, as I learned as a panelist with him on the old "Giants On-Line" show back in the early years of the millennium.

But here's the great unknown: Can he function without MSG's Anthony Fucilli to yell at?