Greg LeMond recalls slaying the Badger

ESPN’s 30-for-30 returns Tuesday with “Slaying the Badger,’’ which focuses on Greg LeMond – who is back to being officially the only American to win the Tour de France – and his 1980s friend/teammate/rival Bernard Hinault.

The film, based on the book of that name by Richard Moore, reveals time has not healed old wounds for LeMond and his wife, Kathy.

This might be the best thing about it for cycling fans, though: Its controversies primarily concern old-school sports themes such as ego, duplicity and money as opposed to, well, you know.