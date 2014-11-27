SportsMedia

Grid-lock in NY market on Dec. 7

New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan, right, shakes hands with New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin after an NFL football game. (Dec. 24, 2011) Credit: AP

By NEIL BESTneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

What used to be an extreme rarity - the Jets and Giants playing simultaneously, but not against each other - now has become commonplace.

When the NFL finalized its Week 14 schedule Sunday, it confirmed that the Giants at Titans and Jets at Vikings games both will remain at 1 p.m. Eastern Time Dec. 7.

Makes sense, with both on the road and neither worthy of being moved to a more prominent ratings slot.

Such a conflict never occurred between 1984 and Sept. 27, 2009, when a Jets game was moved to 1 p.m. to avoid inconveniencing fans celebrating the start of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.

Then it happened again in Week 17 in both 2012 and '13. Now it will occur for a third consecutive season.

Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

