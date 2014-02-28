Harold Ramis, RIP

Harold Ramis’ resume is so towering it would dwarf the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. That includes the classic 1980 golf comedy “Caddyshack,’’ his directorial debut, and other sports comedies influenced or inspired by the master.

But Ramis, who died Monday, got his start in oddball sports flicks even earlier than that. Deep within his IMDB catalogue is a writing credit on “Super Bowl,’’ a bizarre, behind-the-scenes documentary on Super Bowl X from the groundbreaking TVTV video collective.

Check it out on YouTube, a curio in which a pre-“Saturday Night Live” Bill Murray can be seen interacting at a CBS touch football game with the likes of Johnny Unitas, Paul Hornung, Pat Summerall and Phyllis George.

Ms. George accuses Murray of sexism after he asks her which football player she most would like to marry.

Later, colleagues drag George into the game while she yells, “You’re paying for my manicure if I break my nails!’’ Then she catches a first-down pass from Sonny Jurgensen.