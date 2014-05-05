Hello, Brooklyn! Second-round tix going for Kings County ransom

According to the secondary-market-watching site SeatGeek, average prices for the Nets' home games in the second playoff round are up 69 percent since they beat the Raptors in Game 7 Sunday.

Overall, prices jumped from $197 to $333, but for Game 3 Saturday the rise was 93 percent, from $177 to $341 per ticket.

SeatGeek says the Nets' home games are the costliest for a second-round series since the site began tracking NBA playoff data in 2010.

That includes last year's Pacers-Knicks games at the Garden.

The second most expensive site for the second round? Miami, where the average price for the series against the Nets is $215.